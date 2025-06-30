DPM urges India to rethink present hostile, misguided policies

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has urged India to rethink its present hostile and misguided policies that threaten peace and undermine security in South Asia.

Addressing an event marking the 52nd anniversary of Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad on Monday, he mentioned that Pakistan swiftly retaliated to the recent Indian escalation with a quid pro quo plus response.

He said during the four-day war, Pakistan once again underscored the reality that India can neither intimidate nor coerce Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan remains determined to protect its rights and entitlement under the Indus Water Treaty, emphasizing that they firmly reject attempts by India to weaponize water in pursuit of its narrow geo political objectives.

He said India’s illegal and unilateral action of putting the treaty in abeyance has no validity, mentioning that Pakistan will continue to mobilize all relevant international and legal foras to highlight India’s violations of international law and the treaty’s provisions.

He made it clear that Pakistan will not allow India to hold its 240 million people hostage to hydro terrorism.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Pakistan remains committed to peaceful and cooperative relationship with all its neighbors including India. We believe in peace but with dignity and honour.

Ishaq Dar said sustainable peace in South Asia remains contingent on a just solution of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of Kashmiri people.

The Deputy Prime Minister also called for re-imagining the regional cooperation in South Asia and the extended neighbourhood. He emphasized that South Asian countries can constitute groups on issues from economy to technology to connectivity. He mentioned that Pakistan, China and Bangladesh have recently formed a trilateral mechanism to promote cooperation in a broad range of areas of common interests.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Pakistan is contributing to the worthy causes of peace and security as well as sustainable development. He said our constructive and strategic engagement with the world community has been pivotal for ensuring a secure and prosperous future for Pakistan. Our global profile continues to improve and rise.

Voicing concerns over the recent developments in Middle East, the Deputy Prime Minister urged the international community to stop Israel from its deadly course in Gaza. He emphasized that Palestinians must be granted their inalienable right to self-determination.