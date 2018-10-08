DPO Gondal case: Apex Court orders Punjab CM, former IGP to submit written apology

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and former IG Punjab Imam Kaleem to submit written apology in a DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal transfer case, on Monday.

According to details, the apex court rejected the reply submitted by CM Usman Buzdar and others and asked them to submit written apology in a case.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar headed a bench and it was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to alleged transfer of the police officer due to political intervention.

CJP showed displeasure over the reply submitted by the chief minister, Ahsan Gujjar, who had approached the CM for relocation of the police officer, and former IG Punjab Kaleem Imam on an inquiry report prepared by National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) chief Maher Khaliq Dad Lak into the matter.

In his response submitted to the Supreme Court, the chief minister stated he had never misused his authority and that he believed in the supremacy of the law. It was further stated that the report of Nacta chief was based on assumptions and could not be relied on.

On October 3, an inquiry report was submitted, stating that Gondal was transferred on the basis of political intervention. It further added that orders for the transfer of the police officer in the middle of the night came from the chief minister’s office.

Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Owais, Ahsan Jamil Gujjar, former IG Punjab Kaleem Imam and Khawar Maneka were present in the hearing.

The chief justice remarked that summon the chief minister tomorrow as the court is not satisfied with the reply. To which the advocate general said that the chief minister had also tendered unconditional apology in the case, adding that they are ready to submit the apology again.

DPO Gondal was mysteriously transferred a few months ago after the verbal duel of Pakpattan police with Khawar Maneka while he was crossing a checkpoint in the city.

Gondal was reportedly asked to clarify his position on the matter before a civilian, Ahsan Jamil Gujjer who had family terms with Maneka’s. As soon as the media flashed the news about the ‘political transfer’, CJP took notice of the incident.

Advertisements