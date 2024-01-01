DPRK: Ten Years After the UN Commission of Inquiry Final Report

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Today marks the 10th anniversary of the release of the final report of the UN Commission of Inquiry on the human rights situation in the DPRK. The groundbreaking report provided compelling evidence of widespread, systematic, and grave human rights violations by the DPRK government, and reflected the international community’s consensus view that the human rights situation in the DPRK was among the worst in the world.

A decade later, reports indicate that the situation in the DPRK has only worsened. Kim Jong Un continues to exploit his citizens including through mass mobilizations and the monopolization of food distribution, in support of the DPRK’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.

We call on the DPRK to initiate a reform process to implement the recommendations of the 2014 UN Commission of Inquiry and to respect human rights. We also urge the international community to take immediate action to address the egregious human rights situation in the DPRK and for Member States to respect the principle of nonrefoulement.

Promoting respect for human rights and human dignity in the DPRK remains a top priority for the U.S. government. We remain committed to shining a spotlight on human rights abuses and violations, promoting accountability for those responsible for them, and increasing access to independent information inside the DPRK.