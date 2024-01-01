Dr Aafia Siddiqui case: Govt to send delegation to US

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed that PM Shehbaz approved sending a delegation to the US in a petition regarding the recovery of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani citizen imprisoned in the United States.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the petition filed by Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, the sister of Aafia Siddiqui. The court proceedings were attended by Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal, representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Dr Fowzia’s legal counsel, Imran Shafiq. Judicial assistant Zainab Janjua was also present.

During the session, the Additional Attorney General informed the court that the Prime Minister had approved a summary to provide financial assistance to the delegation tasked with advocating for Aafia’s release.

A representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that visa applications for the delegation had been submitted and were likely to be approved within a week. The ministry assured the court of its full support for Dr Fowzia Siddiqui in her efforts. While Senator Irfan Siddiqui could not join the delegation due to personal reasons, it was said that Senator Bushra would represent the government in the US discussions.

The court adjourned the case until January 13, with further updates expected on the delegation’s progress. During an earlier hearing on October 25, the Additional Attorney General disclosed plans for a Pakistani delegation, including former and current parliamentarians, medical professionals, and military officials, to visit the United States to assess Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s health.

A proposal for a prisoner exchange had also been conveyed to US authorities. It was noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has written directly to US. President Joe Biden, seeking mercy and the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui. The plea underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to secure her return to Pakistan. Dr Fowzia Siddiqui’s petition continues to highlight the importance of her sister’s release.