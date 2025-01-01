Dr Aafia’s lawyer suggests prisoner swap with Shakeel Afridi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a response from the federal government regarding a proposal by Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s American lawyer, Clive Stafford Smith, suggesting a prisoner exchange between Aafia and Shakeel Afridi.

The court directed the government to submit its reply by February 21.

During the hearing on Friday on various petitions in the case of Aafia Siddiqui’s release from a US prison, Clive Smith submitted a new declaration proposing that Shakeel Afridi, currently imprisoned in Pakistan, be extradited to the US in exchange for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s repatriation to Pakistan.

He said that Dr Aafia could be brought back to the country by handing over Shakeel Afridi to the US.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan questioned the government’s stance on this potential swap and asked for a detailed response addressing every aspect of Smith’s declaration.

Court’s directives and govt position

The court also inquired about the steps taken by the Foreign Ministry following a letter written by the prime minister to former US president Joe Biden, which reportedly received no response.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal, lawyer Imran Shafiq, and judicial assistant Zainab Janjua appeared before the court. The Interior Ministry’s additional secretary and a Foreign Ministry representative informed the court about a meeting with the acting US ambassador on the issue.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan emphasized that all questions raised in Clive Smith’s declaration must be addressed comprehensively in the government’s response.

The Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing until February 21, awaiting the federal government’s official position on the proposed prisoner exchange.