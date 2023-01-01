Dr. Fouzia meets Aafia Siddiqui after 20 long years

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Dr. Aafia’s elder sister met her after 20 years in Fort Worth town of United States where she is currently detained. Meanwhile, British attorney Clive Stafford Smith accompanied Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui to meet her sister.

According to Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Aafia Siddiqui is currently being detained at the infamous FMC Carswell prison. He added that a long journey of 20 years have at last started bearing fruit as Dr. Aafia Siddiqui has been granted the right to meet her family. The senator said that Aafia’s elder sister Dr. Fauzia has met Afia and he is next to meet the “Daughter of Nation” on Thursday.

Senator Mushtaq narrated that both sisters met each other after 20 years and the meeting spanned over two and a half hour. While meeting her sister, Dr. Fauzia was neither allowed to touch her sister nor was she allowed to show her the pictures of Dr. Aafia’s children. Both the sisters met in a room separated with a thick glass wall. Dr.Fauzia said that Aafia was wearing beige jail dress and a white scarf.

Dr. Fauzia further added that Aafia is not in a good condition, it took almost an hour for Aafia to state what she has been through every day. She was waiting to her meet mother and children and she does not even know that our mother died almost a year ago.

Dr, Fauzia said that Aafia has lost her front teeth in an assassination attempt inside the jail and have a scar on her head because which she face difficulties in hearing. Reportedly, Dr. Aafia has been pressurised through different torturous techniques to speak up about the things she does not even know.

Although Dr. Fauzia explained what she has come to know in the recent meeting but still a lot of mysteries are yet to be uncovered. Things would become clear gradually as the meetings are expected to continue with Senator Mushtaq Ahmad next in line.

However, Senator Mushatq Ahmad Khan showed resolve that they will not leave any stone unturned to get Dr. Aafia Siddiqui out of jail and they have been meeting uncountable personalities to voice concern about the miseries being faced by Dr. Aafia. The senator urged the Pakistani nation to stand up and thrive for justice for Aafia or else the whole nation would be responsible in case of any misfortune. The senator reiterated that the issue should be raised at diplomatic level with American government.