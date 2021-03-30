Dr Hafeez Shaikh test positive for coronavirus

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A day after he was kicked out of the federal cabinet on account of failing to control inflation, former finance minister Dr Hafeez Shaikh on Tuesday contracted coronavirus.

Newly-appointed Finance Minister Hammad Azhar, in a tweet, said that he found out that Dr Hafeez Shaikh has tested positive for Covid-19.

He prayed for Hafeez Shaikh’s swift recovery and good health. Dr Hafeez Shaikh has joined a growing list of government personalities who had recently contracted Covid-19. They included Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak.

On Tuesday also, the Cabinet Division also notified the removal of Dr Hafeez Shaikh and the appointment of Hammad Azhar as the federal finance minister.