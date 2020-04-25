Dr Javed dies of coronavirus in Peshawar’s HMC

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A senior doctor who was receiving treatment at Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar has died of coronavirus.

According to hospital administration, Professor of ENT Dr Javed was diagnosed with coronavirus few weeks ago.

So far, Pakistan has reported 253 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 11,940.

According to details, 5,046 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 3,945 in Sindh, 1,708 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 656 in Balochistan, 307 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 223 in Islamabad and 55 in Azad Kashmir. 2,755 patients have recovered in the country.