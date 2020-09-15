Dr Rashid Iqbal gets degree from RCP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Royal College of Physicians (RCP), Glasgow, United Kingdom has awarded the degree of FRCP to internationally renowned physician and public health expert Prof Dr Rashid Iqbal.

A press release issued here on Monday, says that Prof Dr Rashid Iqbal has been associated with the health sector for the last 30 years and has sound experience in public health and medicine and is known for his outstanding services and achievements in Pakistan and abroad.

He has done MBBS from the Khyber Medical College (KMC), Peshawar and he has obtained the degree of master’s in public health and tropical medicine from the Tulane University, Louisiana, United States of America, while has obtained another master’s degree from The University of Wollongong, Australia.

The family members, friends and well-wishers of Prof Rashid Iqbal have congratulated him for this big achievement and expressed their views that getting a degree from the RCP was a great honor for him as well as for them and it would encourage him in his future

endeavors.