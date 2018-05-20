Dr. Ruqayya resigned over the un-seriousness of Baluchistan lawmakers

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Dr. Ruqayya Hashmi adviser to Baluchistan Chief Minister on finance has resigned due to the behavior of certain lawmakers of Baluchistan Assembly.

Sources said that Ruqayya Hashmi has sent her resignation to Baluchistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai.

Sources said that Dr Hashmi decided to resign after an altercation which resulted over disagreement with some lawmakers on certain aspects of the budget.

However, the government was trying to convince her to take the resignation back till this report was filed, sources said. During the session, she spoke about the deficit and allocations made to various sectors of the province.

