Dr Sumera honored with international award

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Member of Provincial Assembly and Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr. Sumera Shams gets an international honor for Pakistan who have been awarded by One Young World. Dr. Sumera Shams, who belongs to the Pakistan ruling Party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has joined the top five young politicians in the world.

15 young politicians from around the world were shortlisted in this process. MPA Dr. Sumera Shams has been included in the list of top five Young Politicians of the year by One Young World, which will promote Pakistan’s soft image in the world. Apart from Dr. Sumera Shams from Pakistan, the award was also given to young politicians from Iceland, Panama, Nigeria and the United States, who have proved their mettle in world politics.

The award was given to MPA Dr. Sumera Shams, for her outstanding performance and awareness of women’s health, human rights, education, economy, women’s rights and work for the minority community. Dr. Sumera Shams is passionate about the betterment of the backward sections of the society. The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, as Chairperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is working in partnership with national, provincial and international organizations to achieve social work goals, gender equality and sustainable development in Pakistan.

On this occasion, Dr. Sumera Shams said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the only party which is playing its role in improving the soft image of Pakistan and Islam in the world. She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was developing rapidly and would continue to do so. She said all this was made possible by the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

