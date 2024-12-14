Draft policy on utilizing domestic products receives economic commission’s aproval

KABUL(BNA): The Economic Commission, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, convened its regular session at the Marmarin Palace to discuss key topics on its agenda.

According to the Economic Affairs Office, the session reviewed the draft policy for utilizing domestic agricultural and livestock products, the use of Ghori Cement in construction projects, and the transfer of land to customs offices at Khost’s Ghulam Khan and Kandahar’s Spin Boldak border points.

Following extensive deliberations, the draft policy aimed at boosting the economic growth of farmers and herders was approved. It has been submitted to the Prime Minister’s office for final approval. This policy mandates prioritization of domestic agricultural and livestock products by the Ministries of Defense and Interior, the General Directorate of Intelligence, and other government institutions to enhance market accessibility for local producers.

Additionally, the session endorsed a report recommending the use of Ghori Cement in construction projects where its quality meets the required standards. Relevant ministries and agencies have been instructed to prioritize Ghori Cement in their projects, and the factory has been urged to enhance its production capacity and quality to help Afghanistan achieve self-sufficiency in cement production.

The Ghori Cement Factory currently produces 700 tons of cement daily, emphasizing quality to meet market demands.

The commission also made decisions on other discussed matters after thorough analysis.