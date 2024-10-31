Draft procedure for High Commission on Anti-Narcotics finalized

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs has announced the completion of a draft procedure for the High Commission on the Fight Against Narcotics.

Mawlawi Abdul Kabir stated that activities in the field of combating narcotics and alcohol are being conducted in a coordinated and purposeful manner.

This matter was discussed in the first meeting of the subcommittee of the High Commission for Anti-Narcotics, chaired by Mawlawi Abdul Kabir.

Hamdullah Fetrat, the deputy spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said: “The Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs has announced that the draft procedure for the High Commission on Anti-Narcotics has been prepared, and coordinated, targeted actions are being taken in combating narcotics and alcohol.”

The subcommittees of the High Anti-Narcotics Commission work in specific sectors. The ministries of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Information and Culture, and Public Health participate in these committees.

At the same time, a number of political analysts said that the international community should assist Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism.

Jannat Faheem Chakari, a political analyst, said: “The Afghan government has taken significant steps to ban narcotics, with visible results. The world acknowledges this, and it has been proven to the Afghan people that narcotics cultivation in Afghanistan has either been reduced to near zero or eradicated entirely.”

According to a statement from the Arg (Presidential Palace), the Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs instructed all departments in this meeting to be prepared to present reports on their activities in future sessions and to pursue their tasks diligently.