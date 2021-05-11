Dramatic video shows immigrants crossing Rio Grande

TEXAS (thehill): More than 50 undocumented immigrants crossed the the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas Monday, footage from news cameras shows, highlighting the persistent crisis on the border.

As Fox News continues to hammer the Biden administration for a recent surge in migrants, a crisis President Biden inherited from previous administrations, host Harris Faulkner asked the viewers, “The Biden administration insists the border is closed, [but] does it feel closed to you?”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Monday is noted to be the third consecutive day a wave of undocumented immigrants, many of whom are from Venezuela and Cuba, managed to cross the river, The New York Post reported.

“Typically what’s happening here is local sheriff’s deputies and state troopers are having to process these migrants when they present themselves at the river here because Border Patrol has been so overwhelmed,” Bill Melugin said, reporting on the scene for Fox News. “They then have to call in Border Patrol, who then show up here and begin processing these migrants.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited a migrant facility in Texas last Friday, where he said the administration is making progress in handling unaccompanied children and that the border is closed.

“The border remains closed and as a part of our all-of-government approach, we are not only addressing the challenges of the unaccompanied minors, pursuant to the law, but also the challenges of every other element, including the human smuggling organizations that exploit vulnerable children,” Mayorkas said, according to KENS 5 News.

Melugin told viewers that while the Biden administration says the border is closed, local law enforcers are saying otherwise.

“We hear the administration saying the border is getting under control, we heard DHS Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas say on Friday … that ‘the border is closed.’ Local law enforcement here will tell you no, it’s not,” Melugin said. “They’ll tell you this is a crisis. This is something we’ve seen happen every single day.”

Last month, law enforcement officials noted that the increase in undocumented immigrants is creating problems for a relatively small Texas town called Del Rio, The Daily Mail reported.

The town, just 5 miles outside of San Antonio, has a population of 36,000 people. However, the influx of migrants poses a threat to the economy and the journey itself is dangerous.

Customs and Border Protection have found more than 172,000 undocumented immigrants in March, a 70 percent increase from the previous month. Out of those encounters, 18,890 undocumented immigrants were single without children.