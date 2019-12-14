Drawing strange analogy

Although the gallant tribesmen of former FATA, particularly youth, had welcomed its merger yet JUI (F) Maulana Fazalu Rehman has not given up his opposition to this democratic decision of the government. He was the main opponent of bringing tribal areas into the mainstream and proponent of keeping people of these areas out of the parameters of rule law and leave them suffer under the draconian laws of British Era the Frontier Crime Regulations.

Talking to media at JUI district secretariat in Tank, Maulana Fazalu Reman equated the merger of tribal areas with Khyber Pukhtunkhwa with the annexation of Indian held Kashmir by dividing it into two union territories of India. In a ridiculing tone and tenor he said that special status of Kashmir was abolished by scrapping Article 370 of Indian Constitution. Likewise, the same constitutional status was given to former FATA in the Constitution of Pakistan which has been done away with the revocation of Article 247 of the constitution. Purposely or inadvertently, the JUI (F) Central Amir did not refer to deletion of Article 35 A from Indian Constitution to provide legal and constitutional cover to ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims and establishing strong settlements of Hindus in the Kashmir valley on the model implemented by Israel in areas under the control of Palestinian Authority. MaulanaFazaluRehman also kept mum over Citizenship Amendment Bill passed by the Indian Parliament which is viewed by 200 million Muslims of India being detrimental to their fundamental rights. Violent protest rallies are going on in India and according to NDTV three civilians have been shot dead by police in Guwahati area of restive Asam province.

What does Maulana Fazalu Rehman intends to achieve by describing mainstreaming of tribal belt with Nareendra Modi government action in occupied Kashmir, which is international accepted disputed territory between Pakistan and India? Is not a deliberate attempt to support the stance of enemies of Pakistan about the western border? Has he lost rationality for being out of power? The mainstreaming process of former FATA had been started by the previous PPP government by constituting a parliamentary committee and JUI (F) was active partner in that government.