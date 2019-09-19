Dream Girl continue to shine at the box-office

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Mr. Bankable Ayushmann Khurrana is the ultimate stamp a film now needs to do well at the box-office. Working his magic for the sixth time in a row, Ayushmann delivered an applause-worthy performance in his latest release, Dream Girl. A super hit within just five days, Dream Girl is also the actor’s biggest opener yet. Opening with Rs. 10.40 crores, the film collected Rs. 44.50 crores within its first weekend.

Continuing its grip even during the first Monday, Dream Girl earned Rs. 7.43 crores on the first day of the week and added another Rs. 7.40 crores on Tuesday, bringing its five day box-office to a grand total of Rs. 59.40 crores. The film has set a good pace in not just multiplexes but also in tier two and three cities. Going by the current box-office status, the film is expected to cross the 70 crores mark by the end of this week.

Made with a small budget of 30 crores, Dream Girl has outdone the expectations people had before the release. Starring Annu Kapoor, Nushrat Barucha, Vijay Raaj and Abhishek Banerjee along with Ayushmann, the film is also gaining momentum because of the word of mouth and the good reviews.