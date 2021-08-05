Drilled to the holes: Shale makers again tackled the old

Natalia Dembinskaya

American shale companies are booming production after last year’s collapse. In July – August they reac-hed record rates. Expe-nsive oil allowed drilling again. But all the successes – until the next collapse of quotations. The ins and outs of this sector are multibillion-dollar losses, depleted wells, catastr-ophic funding shortfalls, widespread bankruptcies. Investors no longer believe in the industry, while the players themselves admit that this is a “brainless” market.

Mowed down by a pandemic

The pandemic hit hard on the US oil and gas industry – primarily on the shale sector, which generates the bulk of production. In 2020, one and a half hundred manufacturers went bankrupt. The number of gas and drilling rigs has been steadily declining, and companies have suspended operations. Many did not survive the crisis.

Those who suffered in the first place were those who went into debt before the covid – in the face of an acute shortage of investment. As a result, the American shale industry lost 15% of production and 75% of drilling rigs.

According to the January estimates of the international rating agency Fitch, the industry will not be able to return to pre-crisis indicators for another two or three years. Producers are concerned with cost optimization and return on investment rather than increasing production, analysts said.

Abrupt recovery

However, in the summer, the market showed an unexpectedly fast recovery. Production grew sharply. The United States has poured more oil into the world economy than the OPEC + countries combined.

In July, production in the main shale basins reached 7.327 million barrels per day. American oil produced from reservoirs became the third largest in the world market after Russian (11.2 million) and Saudi (10.4 million). Nearly all of the growth is in the key region, the Permian Basin in Texas, New Mexico.

In August, according to the forecast of the US Department of Energy, the total production will reach a new historical maximum – 7.47 million. And the International Energy Agency (IEA) is expecting even more – 7.907 million.

Lost trust

High prices allowed shale producers to raise their heads: a barrel of Brent costs about $ 73, WTI exceeded $ 71.

“The surge in prices this year and the production limitation imposed by OPEC + triggered a boom in shale drilling. But investors will also demand financial returns,” Reuters points out. And with this, problems are just possible. The industry has practically lost the credibility of Wall Street.

In 2010-2014, the development of technologies and high quotations provided the peak of investments in shale oil production. Seven years ago, investments reached $ 125 billion. But following the results of the “shale decade”, the industry turned out to be a complete disappointment for investors. This sector is the worst in the S&P 500 broad market index. The top 40 in the industry spent nearly $ 200 billion more than they earned. Only a few have generated profits. Wall Street has required companies to live within their means, spend less, and pay off debt.

In 2020, the industry was practically deprived of loans – investments collapsed to 45 billion. Some of the big players have gone bankrupt. Among them are Whiting Petroleum, California Resources, industry pioneer Chesapeake Energy, Extraction Oil & Gas. Others survived through acquisitions.

As noted by the Financial Times, investors remain skeptical: they remember breaking past promises to adhere to financial discipline. “Give the oilman a dollar and he will drill a well,” the publication quotes a long-standing industrial saying.

How much can you drill

The slate producers fell into a vicious circle. A feature of the industry is the rapid depletion of wells. Shortly after drilling is complete, production drops sharply and initial productivity is out of the question.

The market players themselves pointed to the problem. To compensate for the decline in production, companies must increase the number of new wells, which is unrealistic without additional costs, said Paal Kibsgaard, head of oilfield services firm Schlumberger. But investors do not want to buy securities of those who inflate drilling budgets – in this case, one cannot count on the growth of quotations. The head of BP, Robert Dudley, described what was happening even more sharply. “Unlike Saudi Arabia and Russia, which adjust production depending on demand, American shale producers react exclusively to prices. This is a market without brains,” he stated.

The fact that for investors in shale projects the “revolution” has turned into a real disaster, was also pointed out by Steve Schloterbek, the former CEO of EQT, the largest natural gas producer.

“Every time they drill, billions go down the pipe,” he stressed. “It’s no surprise that stocks continue to fall.”

If shale oil continues to flood the market, a new collapse in prices is inevitable. Demand is still far from pre-crisis, and how the situation with covid will develop is unclear. The American investment bank Goldman Sachs predicts that by 2025 the “shale” will lose its economic meaning: “all signs of depletion are evident.”

Investors understand this too. For example, Chesapeak Energy, which suffered bankruptcy, decided to act in a new way. The shale pioneer, and symbol of his exorbitant debt at the same time, has abandoned a “no-cost growth” strategy and promised to spend less than it brings to shareholders. But no one believes in this anymore.

“In addition to dramatically reducing dependence on foreign supplies, the industry had another unmatched ability: destroying hundreds of billions with minimal returns,” the Financial Times said.

Throw and run

Oil shale workers are drilling “while it is hot,” but when hydrocarbons fall in price, the picture is completely different. According to the law, oil workers must mothball inactive wells and derricks. It is important that the oil remaining in the wells and associated substances, mainly methane, do not seep into the soil. But this is again expenses, and the drillers are constrained in funds. Therefore, drilled areas are often simply abandoned.

7S Oil and Gas, which went bankrupt a few years ago, left behind several dozen holes in the ground.

And here’s the result: in April, in the Permian Basin – the center of the US oil industry – an environmental disaster actually broke out. From orphaned wells, oil and related substances seeped into the soil. The elimination of the consequences was estimated at $ 117 billion.

Incidents like this will clearly not suit green-minded Joe Biden. At the end of January, he had already fulfilled his campaign promise and introduced a temporary moratorium on the issuance of licenses allowing the use of hydraulic fracturing on public lands.

This is serious enough: almost 13% of natural gas is produced in the federal territory. The tightening of the nuts will continue. S&P Global Platts does not exclude that by the end of 2024, oil and gas production in the United States will fall to two million barrels per day.