Driver dead, student hurt in firing on Swat school van

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: A school van driver has shot killed by unknown motorcyclist while firing on a private school pickup, while class 2nd student was critically injured in Gali Bagh area of Swat, on Monday.

Private Schools Management Association has protested by blocking the highways in Mingora while the civil society has protested in Charbagh and announced to close all private schools and protest again on Tuesday.

According to DPO Swat Zahid Nawaz Marwat, the pick-up driver, 32-year-old Hussain Ahmed, son of Inayat-ur-Rehman, was dropping off the children of a private school in Guli Bagh when the accused who was already on the way opened fire, as a result of which the driver was killed. Hussain Ahmed died on the spot while Mamnoon, a student of Class II, who was sitting on the front seat with him, was seriously injured

Deputy Medical Superintendent Saidu Sharif Hospital Dr. Muhammad Khan, DMS that the child was hit by three bullets while tearing the body of the driver, but his condition is out of danger. After the incident, the police reached the spot, collected the evidence and started the investigation.

After this incident, the Private Schools Management Association staged a dharna at Nishat Chowk Mingora, which continued for several hours. Civil society, including school teachers and children, also participated in this demonstration.

PSMA leaders Sawab Khan, Ahmed Shah, Akhtar Ali Khanji, Engineer Sharaft Ali and other speakers called the incident as terrorism and demanded the arrest of the accused and closed private schools across the district in protest and announced Sit in again at Nishat Chowk Mingora on wednesday.

In Charbagh also civil society staged a protest in which school children and teachers also participated. Protesters blocked the main highway due to which long queues of vehicles were formed. Civil society across Malakand division including Dir Lower district has arranged protest against killing of students by unknown motorcyclists.

