‘Driving unregistered vehicles not permitted’

KABUL (Pajhwok): In compliance to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan decree and direction of the acting interior minister no one is allowed to drive undocumented vehicles in cities nationwide, the Ministry of Interior said.

MoI spokesman Mufti Abdul Mateen Qani wrote on his X handle, based on a decree of the supreme leader of the IEA and directives of the ministry, no one is allowed to drive undocumented vehicles.

Qani added, without a special permit from the ministry, no one can drive a vehicle with smoky glasses or use abnormal and special horns.

The traffic police officers control the movement of traffics on the roads across the country, no one can violate these orders.

All of the security police are tasked to control such violations and control the movement vehicles with smoky glasses and drag those violators who use special abnormal horns to the law.

According to the information of Qani, the policemen had cleaned smoky glasses of 3,500 vehicles during the past one year across the country.