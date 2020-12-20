Drone crashes into iconic Berlin church ruins

BERLIN (dpa): A drone crashed into the bell tower of Berlin’s Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church early Sunday, a police spokesman said.

The Memorial Church was built between 1891 to 1895. After its destruction in World War II, the tower was deliberately left as a ruin.

Two men were attempting to capture footage of the landmark – set at Berlin’s Breitscheidplatz square, the scene of a deadly truck attack several years ago – when their unmanned aircraft collided with the bell tower and got wedged into its facade.

“The drone apparently had a weak battery and got stuck in the Eiermann facade,” the spokesman said, referring to Egon Eiermann, the architect in charge of the church’s post-War reconstruction.

Firefighters were able to remove the drone after a two-hour operation that involved the use of a cherry picker. There is a no-fly zone around the church, but the men – aged 27 and 31 – claimed not to have known this. The drone has been confiscated.