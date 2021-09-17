DRS debacle: PCB Chief warns of action without discrimination

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja Friday announced that those found responsible for the non-availability of the Decision Review System (DRS) during the Pakistan-New Zealand series will have to face the consequences.

The newly-appointed PCB chairman has directed relevant authorities to launch an inquiry to ascertain who was responsible for the non-availability of the DRS system.

Pakistan and New Zealand agreed to change the status of the current ODI series between the two sides. These matches will no longer be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures but will only count as a bilateral series between the two countries.

Not arranging the DRS system for the [New Zealand] series is negligence,” said the PCB chairman. “Action against those found responsible will be taken without discrimination.”

Ramiz Raja ‘extremely unhappy’ over DRS debacle

A day earlier, Geo News had reported that Raja was angry over the board’s failure to acquire the DRS system for the New Zealand series due to which the PCB will now have to suffer financial losses.

The PCB had announced last week that the upcoming series would not feature the DRS as the ICC-approved operators were not available during the Pakistan-New Zealand series.

Per details, the PCB’s Commercial Department was responsible for signing the contract with the crew but arrangements were not made in time, leaving the board red-faced.

The PCB chairman was reportedly “extremely unhappy” over the mismanagement due to which the production quality has been compromised and the board has to bear financial losses for the mishap.

It is, however, difficult to estimate the loss yet.

What is the DRS?

The DRS is a technology-based process for assisting match officials with their decision-making.

On-field umpires may consult with the third umpire (an Umpire Review) and players may request that the third umpire consider a decision of the on-field umpires (a Player Review) during a match.

The DRS and ball tracking systems are an integral part of cricket production in recent times. Sources had earlier told Geo News that some PCB officials took the matter lightly and contacted the DRS company late.

Meanwhile, most companies had signed contracts in the IPL while some wanted to get out of the coronavirus bubble and rest, hence they turned down the demand to operate the system for the Pakistan-New Zealand series.

“It is important to have ICC-approved DRS operators in international events and operators were not available during the period, that’s why the PCB has dropped DRS from the series,” a source had told earlier.

Learning from their mistakes, the Pakistan cricket authorities have signed an agreement with the DRS operators for the England series in advance.