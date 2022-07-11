Drug Addicts Describe Difficult Life in Herat

HERAT (ToloNews): Dozens of drug addicts are living in open areas under the sun in the western province of Herat.

Provincial officials said that the process of treatment of drug addicts is slow due to an inadequate budget.

Abdul Nasir, 28, laid alongside other drug addicts in a corner of the street in the provincial capital city.

Nasir said that he was addicted to drugs in Iran. Nasir said that when he came back to Afghanistan, his family left him due to his use of drugs.

“They may collect these youth and treat them. They are going to be mentally unwell as they see themselves in such a condition,” he said.

The drug addicts said that they are suffering from other diseases but there is no one consider their situation.

“There are no jobs. I got addicted to it due to lack of work. We don’t have any place and we lay down here,” said Mohamad Riza, a drug addict.

The provincial health officials said that around 1,500 drug addicts have been collected from the streets in nearly one last year.

“Around 1,200 drug addicts have been either sent to their provinces or handed over to their families in Herat city or districts after they were treated,” said Sayed Mohammad Sadat, a health official.

The security officials in Herat said that the people involved in drug dealing will face serious actions.

Within nearly one last year, 1,200 kg of drugs have been captured in the province.

“We have arrested around 200 to 250 people who were selling drugs. Their cases are with the court,” said Hayatullah Ruhani, director of the Herat department of countering narcotics.

Based on available numbers, more than 70,000 of people are addicted to drugs, of whom women and children are %13.