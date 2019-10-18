Drug case: Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah for 15 days

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Friday has extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah for 15 days.

Earlier in the day, former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah was presented in court for hearing of the drugs recovery case by Anti Narcotics Force (ANF).

The court during hearing rejected a plea of indictment of Rana Sanaullah.

The ANF lawyer told the court during the proceedings that the associates of accused were recording court proceedings to use it for blackmailing.

The accused used to start baseless propaganda and a campaign of smear when he goes out of the court, ANF counsel said. “What is out of the courtroom is happens out and what happens in court let it happens here”, the judge remarked.

After arguments of lawyers the court summoned detailed record of the phone calls of PML-N leader on the request of the defence side.

In the month of July, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted challan against PML-N leader in a case pertaining to the alleged recovery of heroin from his car.