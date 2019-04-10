Drug overdose kills model Iqra Saeed in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Police officials confirmed that a young model from Karachi, Iqra Saeed died in Lahore due to drug overdose.

According to reports, three men identified as Usman, Hasan Butt, and Umar Raza Butt, residents of Gulshan-e-Ravi area, had fled after leaving the model in unconscious state at Government Teaching Hospital in Shahdara.

Iqra died two days ago while doctors said her blood samples revealed that she was drugged.

Police officers launched an investigation into the matter and found that the model had taken ice heroin with the men who left her at the hospital.