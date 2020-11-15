DRUZHBA-V continues, officers practice heli rappelling, sky diving

F.P Report

RAWALPINDI: On Sunday, Inter Services Public Relations released images of the Friendship joint Russian-Pakistani military drills. The military exercise DRUZHBA-V is being perceived as a symbol of cozy bi-lateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.

In the press release, ISPR mentioned that, Pakistan and Russian Federation Special Forces are practicing drills & procedures for hostage rescue, cordon & search operations, Heli rappelling and sky diving as part of DRUZHBA-V.

Earlier, the Russian press office also said that, Friendship joint Russian-Pakistani military drills have been held annually since 2016 alternately in each of the countries.

Previously in September, a contingent of the Pakistani armed forces participated in the opening ceremony of the multinational military exercise titled “Kavkaz-2020” in Astrakhan, Russia.

Pakistani authorities also confirmed earlier that, the drills will run at the Pakistani Army’s Tarbela special operations training ground and on the territory of the National Counterterrorism Center in Pabbi.

According to the plan of military exercise the personnel from both countries will exchange experience and practice inter-operability in accomplishing a broad range of missions, in particular, eliminating illegal armed formations and conducting reconnaissance and search measures employing aircraft and technical reconnaissance capabilities.

Other than this, the preparations designed the exercises to including reconnaissance, search and ambush actions in different circumstances, camouflage and covert movement on terrain, hard areas as well as the arrangement of long-term observation posts and survival in isolation from the main forces.

The two-week long joint exercise DRUZHBA-5 will end of November 21st. The exercise was aimed at sharing both armies’ experiences in counter terrorism domain;

Sky diving and hostage rescue operations were also the part of exercise DRUZHBA.