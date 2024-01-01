DSIC scoop orders from two famous European owners worth $1.8bn

BY: Sam Chambers

BEIJING(Splash 247): With one announcement from China, the tiny global VLCC orderbook has swelled by 60%.

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC) has scooped orders from two famous European owners for up to 14 VLCCs worth a total of $1.8bn.

John Fredriksen-led Seatankers has contracted the Chinese yard for six firm conventionally fuelled VLCCs with options for two more, while Evangelos Marinakis’s Capital Maritime & Trading has come in for four firm LNG duel-fuel VLCCs in a contract that comes with options for two more. All the ships will deliver from the end of 2026 and heading into and throughout 2027.

Prior to these bumper orders, the VLCC orderbook was one of the smallest of all sectors in the world, with Clarksons Research listing just 23 VLCCs on order as of last Friday.