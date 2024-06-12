DSP, son sent on physical remand

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The accused DSP and his son were sent on a three-day physical remand in the robbery case in Karachi’s Gulshan Iqbal. As a report on Saturday, a judicial magistrate court in Karachi has granted the physical remand of DSP Zafar and his son, who are accused of involvement in a robbery case.

The court ordered the police to investigate the accused and produce a progress report at the next hearing.

According to the investigation officer, DSP’s son was using his father’s police mobile to commit crimes, and one of the accomplices is still at large and needs to be arrested. The court directed the investigation officer to submit a progress report at the next hearing and granted the police custody of the accused for further investigation.

Yesterday, the local police arrested the DSP and his son after the police vehicle allocated to the police official used in the robbery at a shop in Karachi. The police arrested the DSP, his son who allegedly used the police vehicle to commit a robbery in Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi. As per the statement of police officials, the citizen – Abbas – captured in the CCTV footage assisting the robbers was also arrested who later released after taking his statement.

The accused robbers also tampered with the number plate of the cob vehicle. “I was just an ordinary citizen of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the policemen asked me to help them shifting the items in the police mobile,” Abbas in his statement told police. It is pertinent to mention here that an under-training Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Umair Tariq Bajari, along with SSP South Imran Qureshi and two Shaheen Force officials was declared guilty in Karachi’s Orangi Town heist.

DSP Umair Tariq Bajari was arrested by the Karachi Police West for his ‘direct involvement’ in the Orangi Town heist. DSP Bajari and his raiding team members was declared guilty after a high-level police probe.