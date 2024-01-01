Dubai fried chicken joint to open first Pakistan branch in Lahore this December

Saima Shabbir

LAHORE: Popular Dubai fried chicken restaurant BonBird is coming to Pakistan this year with the first of 12 branches opening in Lahore in December, a managing director at the local franchise partner said on Monday.

In June 2024, Yolk Brands, the parent company of BonBird which is an award-winning hospitality group based out of Dubai, announced its collaboration with Eat Brands, which runs successful ventures in Pakistan like the Canadian breakfast and brunch focused restaurant chain, Eggspectation, and Cue Cinemas.

BonBird, an all-American style joint, is known for its modern take on fried chicken, which it says is free from hormones, antibiotics, and preservatives. The menu includes buckets of crispy fried chicken, melts, rice bowls, chicken burgers, and wraps, according to The Caterer, a weekly UK business magazine for hospitality professionals.

“Eat Brands holds the exclusive rights for opening BonBird restaurants in Pakistan and its first branch will be opened in Lahore in December 2024,” Eat Brands founder Zarrar Mustapha told Arab News.

“A total of 12 branches will be opened in different cities over the next three years, with plans for further expansion afterward,” he added. “Eat Brands is the sole investor of BonBird in Pakistan with an expected investment of over $5 million in the span of the next three years.”

Mustapha said BonBird aimed to compete with the “biggest names” in Pakistan’s fast-food industry by focusing on “quality and excellence in customer service.”

“It will be the first UAE and GCC-based quick-service restaurant chain entering Pakistan,” he said.

Other than BonBird, Yolk Brands, with up to 400 employees, is also behind the burger joint Pickl, the South Pour roastery and juice bar and cafe and deli 1762. The company currently operates in four markets, with 40 restaurants running and 14 more in the design and construction pipeline, including four set to launch this year.

Courtesy: arabnews