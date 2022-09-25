Dubai Port World chief calls on COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Dubai Port World chairman Sheikh Ahmed Sultan Bin Sulayem called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Relief efforts in the wake of the devastating floods and all that can be done on the road to recovery for Pakistan were discussed.

Sheikh Ahmed Sultan, who earlier today visited flood-affected areas in Sindh, made a donation of 2.5 million dollars to the Army Relief Fund. The visiting dignitary commended the relief efforts of the Pakistan Army in the flood-affected areas and said that the UAE and its leadership stand with the people of Pakistan in this time of distress.

Sheikh Ahmed Sultan committed to raising the issue of climate justice for Pakistan at the World Forums. The Army Chief thanked Sheikh Sultan for his valuable and timely support to Pakistan. Matters of economic development in Pakistan were also discussed. Sheikh Sultan apprised the Army Chief of Dubai Port World’s interest in investing further in Pakistan. He offered to bring other donors for flood relief efforts in the days ahead.

It is worth noting that Dubai Port World is one of the world’s largest port operators. Sheikh Sultan also thanked Fakhar-e-Alam, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, for arranging this visit and creating awareness in UAE about the need for help in Pakistan.

