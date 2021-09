DUBAI (Agencies): Dubai carrier Emirates said it will restart services to Saudi Arabia from Sept. 11, 2021, following the Kingdom’s reopening of borders with the UAE due to falling risks from COVID-19.

There will be 24 weekly flights to the Kingdom, the company said, including daily flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and three weekly flights to Medina.

Flights to the Saudi capital will increase to twice daily from Sept. 16, it said.