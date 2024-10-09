Ducky Bhai, wife briefly detained by police for displaying weapons

LAHORE (Web Desk) : Famous YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, and his wife Aroob Jatoi were released shortly after being detained for displaying weapons online.

The Model Town Organized Crime Unit arrested the couple after Aroob showed the firearm on her Instagram account.

It is illegal to display weapons on social media.

Following their arrest, both Ducky Bhai and Aroob issued written apologies to the authorities, resulting in their release without charges.

Despite their release, Ducky Bhai and Aroob have not yet commented publicly on the situation. Police then made the decision to release them without filing any more charges.

The vlogger lands himself into controversy from time to time – such as his Twitter argument with a woman who draped a Pakistani flag around her dog’s neck in August 2020. He is a favourite amongst his fans.

He won the Pakistan International Screen Award (PISA) YouTuber of the Year Award in November 2021.