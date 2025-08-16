Ducky Bhai’s wife gets major relief in gambling case

F.P. Report

A sessions court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Aroob Jatoi, wife of YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman — popularly known as Ducky Bhai — in a case pertaining to the promotion of gambling content.

The court restrained law enforcement agencies from arresting Aroob Jatoi till August 30 and directed her to join the investigation. It also sought a progress report from the investigating officer at the next hearing.

Additional Sessions Judge heard the plea for interim bail, where counsels Irfan Kalyat and Raja Abdul Rehman Ranjha appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

A day earlier, a local court had extended the physical remand of Mr Rehman for four more days after he was produced before Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The NCCIA had sought an extension of custody until August 28, arguing that further interrogation was required. The government prosecutor also contended that more time was necessary for investigation. Accepting the plea, the court extended Mr Rehman’s remand.

Mr Rehman, widely known as Ducky Bhai, was arrested last week in connection with alleged online promotion of gambling platforms.