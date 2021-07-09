Duma Committee assesses talks with Taliban

MOSCOW (Agencies): The dialogue between the Russian Foreign Ministry and one of the most influential parties to the conflict in Afghanistan by the Taliban movement is Moscow’s success , this is important for ensuring the security of Russia’s CSTO partners , Elena Panina, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs , told RIA Novosti .

“It was hard to imagine such a thing in the 1990s and early 2000s, when among the Taliban Russia was demonized and interpreted as a hostile state. Today, there is a dialogue between Moscow and one of the most influential parties to the intra-Afghan conflict. This is undoubtedly an indicator the professionalism of our Foreign Ministry, the many years of work of our diplomats in the Afghan sector, an indicator of the respect that Russia enjoys in Afghanistan, “the deputy said.

Panina said that “the very fact of holding such negotiations in the capital of the Russian Federation is a success of Russian diplomacy.”

“Russia’s approach to the situation in Afghanistan, which was outlined by Minister Sergei Lavrov , is characterized by prudence and pragmatism. While it is a matter of changes in the balance of forces within Afghanistan, it is the Afghans themselves. At the same time, Russia invariably advocates a political dialogue between the parties to the conflict, for the search solutions “, – said Panina.

According to her, Russia is interested in improving relations with all key players operating in Afghanistan. “This is also important for ensuring the security of our partners in the CSTO, and in order to counter international terrorism,” said Panina.