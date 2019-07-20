Duranni dubs today’s election a historic day for erstwhile FATA

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani has said that the election in the recently merged Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) on 16 KP provincial seats is historical day for the people of tribal districts, on Saturday.

Durrani termed today as historic for the people of the tribal areas.

He added that this would be the first occasion where the people from the merged area would formally elect their leaders through balloting.

Durrani hailed the sacrifices made by the tribal people of Pakistan and said that it was not hidden from the people of Pakistan.

A crucial session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was held on May 27, 2018 to pass a bill for the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with the province despite strong protest by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) which was later approved and adopted.