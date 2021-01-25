Durrani Bargazai Grand Jirga demanded recovery of their 3 kidnapped persons

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: LEAs failed to recover the three kidnapped persons of Durrani Bargazai tribe of Chaman, Balochistan over the last three months. It was shared with media by the elders of Durrani Bargazai Grand Jirga for attracting the minds of the authorities sitting in the national capital in an interactive session in Islamabad today.

Zoom in to:- On 02 October 2020, three persons Muhammad Nabi, Shah Wali and Muhammad Daud were kidnapped by unknown individuals from Chaman, Balochistan. Later, the Kidnappers demanded Rs. 6 crore as ransom from the relatives of the abducted persons and warned them to assassinate the abducted persons if their demands were not met.

Broad Angle: The victim families reached to the local authorities including Deputy Commissioner Chaman and transferred their case from B- area category to criminal Branch and after that they got success to file the FIR in Police Station. The victim families nominated 2 criminal figures of the areas for abduction of their loved ones. After three months, LEAs are still unable to recover the abducted persons and arrest the accused individuals. The grand Durrani Bargazai Jirga has met with Senior leadership of Balochistan including Chief Minister and Governor Balochistan and requested Their help.

The Kidnappers continuously calling the relatives and demanding ransom every other day and they had shared the numbers and location of the Culprits with LEAs but there is no outcome and physical achievement of law enforcement agencies so far.

Case after three months:- According to the elders of Durrani Bargazai Grand Jirga, the victim families and their tribe is standing at the position of day one. After three months, the victim families headed to ward the federal capital and met several Federal officials and law makers from Balochistan including Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Soori and Senator Usman Kakar.

The elders of Durrani Bargazai Grand Jirga request the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed, Chief Justice Supreme Court, Governor and Chief Minister Balochistan, Commander Southern Comman Pakistan Army, IG FC Balochistan and Interior Minister Balochistan to take interest in to the matter and recover their loved ones and bring the Culprits to justice.

Way forward:- The members of Durrani Bargazai Grand Jirga said that if government did nothing to recover their tribemen they will hold sit in in front of Balochistan Provincial Assembly and will not call off until the recovery of their men.