DURRES, ALBANIA - NOVEMBER 26: Soldiers and civilians carry a dead body with a stretcher as they conduct search and rescue operation at a damaged building after 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Albania's Durres city on November 26, 2019. ( Olsi Shehu - Anadolu Agency )

DURRES: Soldiers and civilians carrying a dead body with a stretcher as they conduct search and rescue operation at a damaged building after 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Albania

The Frontier Post / November 27, 2019
Posted in