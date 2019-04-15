Dust-storm hit Karachi, disrupts power supply

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A fierce dust-storm and strong winds hit Karachi on Sunday night and uprooted trees and electric poles in different areas of provincial capital.

According to details, high-tension power transmission line of K-Electric’s tripped, suspending electricity supply to the linked grid stations. As a result, many areas, including North Nazimabad, New Karachi, Sarjani Town, and Nusrat Bhutto Colony, plunged into darkness.

Shah Faisal Colony, Azizabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and other areas also faced power blackout after the strong winds began sweeping across the city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rains along with dust and thunderstorm in the city today (Monday).

The dust storm hit Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Hassan Square, SITE Area, Gulistan-e-Johar, Malir, Landhi, Airport, Shahrae Faisal, Abul Hassan Isphani Road, NIPA, Liaquatabad, Jail Road, Tariq Road, Guru Mandir and other areas of the city on Sunday night.

The flight operation was also affected as the storm reduced visibility.