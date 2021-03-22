Dutch govt summons Chinese ambassador

THE HAGUE (AFP): The Dutch government summoned the Chinese ambassador after a lawmaker was among 10 Europeans sanctioned by Beijing in a row with the EU over the Uighur crackdown, the foreign ministry said Monday.

“The ambassador has been summoned by the Dutch government over the listing of Sjoerd Sjoerdsma by China,” a Dutch foreign ministry spokesperson told AFP, referring to the MP from the centre-left D66 party.

“As long as China commits genocide on the Uighurs, I will not remain silent,” Sjoerdsma said on Twitter.

“These sanctions are proof that China is susceptible to outside pressure. I hope my European colleagues will seize this moment to speak out as well.”