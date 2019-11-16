Dutch queen to reach Pakistan on Nov 25

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Netherlands Queen Maxima is all set to reach Pakistan on November 25 as the special advocate of the UN Secretary General for Inclusive Financing for Development (UNSGSA).

According to reports, Dutch queen will discuss the progress of access to financial services to improve the economic position of Pakistani citizens, said a statement issued by the Pakistan Embassy in The Hague on Friday.

The visit will be a follow up to her 2016 visit on behalf of the UN. She will be visiting Pakistan at the invitation of the government.

During her stay, the Dutch royalty will also hold talks with international development partners, representatives from the fintech sector, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir, Adviser to the Prime Minister on FInance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Nadra Chairman Usman Mubin.

She is also expected to call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She will also be present at the launch of the Micropayments Gateway. This is a central bank initiative to reduce the cost of small payments in order to stimulate digital payments, in particular for people in poverty situations. She will also pays a visit to a project developed with the CEO Partnership for Economic Inclusion.

In Lahore, Queen Maxima will visit a number of projects that focus on digital financial services that, among other things, contribute to the development of entrepreneurs.