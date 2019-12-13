Dwayne Bravo to play int’l cricket for West indies again

JAMAICA (Agencies): West Indies star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Friday reported his arrival to international cricket, a year before he decided to quit because of severe aftermath with his nation’s Board.

Bravo’s comeback is purely based on after the changes in the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), where former team manager Ricky Skerritt took over as the new president supplanting Dave Cameron prior to this year.

“Today I affirm the declaration of my choice to come back to International Cricket to my fans and well-wishers all around the globe,” Bravo said. “I know it’s a big announcement by the changes made at the board level, For some time now I have been considering my arrival to international cricket and my choice was cemented by these positive changes,” He added.

Bravo is happy and feels special to return under the mentor Phil Simmons and leader Kieron Pollard and thinks that he can contribute positively to the side.

Bravo last played for The Caribbeans back in 2016 against Pakistan in UAE. Bravo has played 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 66 T20Is for the West Indies and is also very active in playing league cricket all over the world.