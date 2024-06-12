E-Office to provide better public services: Shehbaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the main objective behind usage of E-Office system in the federal government’s run ministries and departments would provide better services to the public, besides ensuring transparency in the government system.

The prime minister chaired an important review meeting on shifting of federal government’s run ministries and departments on E-Office. The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State for Information and Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ahsan Afzal and other relevant senor officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister observed that with this system, billions of rupees in the national exchequers could be saved and the lesser use of paper would also cast positive effects upon environment. He also directed for simplification and security of E-office system.

The prime minister directed for expediting work on the matters related to a cooperation agreement with Huawei, a Chinese company. The meeting was apprised of progress made on the E-Office system, its implementation and reforms. For the evaluation of success of this system, key performance indicators were being arranged. While overhauling of National Information Technology Board was also started, it was further added.

PM conveys Eid greetings, wishes to Sultan of Oman: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephone conversation with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman to extend warm greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

The prime minister expressed his heartiest felicitations to the Sultan, the government, and the people of Oman, and prayed for their well-being, prosperity, and happiness. Sultan Haitham bin Tariq reciprocated the greetings and best wishes and expressed his appreciation for the prime minister’s thoughtful gesture.

On this blessed occasion, both leaders also prayed for peace and unity among the ranks of the Muslim Ummah, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. During the conversation, the two leaders reaffirmed the strong bond of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Oman, rooted in shared values and mutual respect. They also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields. The two leaders also discussed the regional situation, particularly developments in Palestine and agreed to continue to work together to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond. The prime minister reiterated his cordial invitation to the Sultan to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The prime minister, on X account, said that it was a pleasure to speak with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman on the blessed occasion of Eid ul Azha. “While exchanging Eid greetings, we reaffirmed the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between our two nations as well as our common desire to promote peace, progress and prosperity within the Muslim Ummah and in the broader region,” he added in the post.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

The prime minister extended warm greetings and best wishes to the amir, the government, and the brotherly people of Qatar on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The two leaders exchanged views on the importance of Eidul Azha, which symbolizes sacrifice, compassion, and unity.

“At this joyous moment, both leaders also spoke about the plight of the brave and innocent people of Palestine and urged the international community to redouble peace efforts and ensure an immediate end to violence and bloodshed in the region,” it was further added. The prime minister and the amir reaffirmed the strong bond of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Qatar, rooted in shared values and mutual respect. They discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

The prime minister expressed his appreciation for Qatar’s support and cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and labor. The two leaders agreed to continue to work together to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the amir for graciously accepting the invitation to undertake an official visit to Pakistan and said the dates of his visit would be worked out soon.

Separately, on X account, the prime minister said that he had a warm and cordial telephone call with Amir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad on the blessed occasion of Eidul Azha. “Exchanged greetings and best wishes, reaffirming the strong bond of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Qatar. Also discussed the situation in Palestine and appreciated His Highness the Amir’s efforts for peace in the region,” he further added in the post.