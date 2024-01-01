E3 urge Israel to extend indemnifications for Israeli-Palestinian bank services

LONDON (Reuters): Germany, France and Britain called on Israel to extend the indemnifications for essential services between Israeli and Palestinian banks for at least a year in a joint statement released by Berlin on Thursday.

In the statement, the foreign ministers of the three countries called on Israel to immediately extend the indemnifications as the deadline of Nov. 30 approaches.

“The issue of cross-border payments must not be leveraged to undermine the Palestinian Authorities,” said the statement.