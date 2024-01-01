Each penny of nation to be saved: Federal Cabinet

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed that in view of the larger national interests, all ministers and institutions should take all possible decisions and initiatives that could save each penny of the nation.

He said that steps were being taken, on priority basis, to further improve governance and bring about institutional reforms in the country. “We are introducing digitization and smart management of institutions to modernize the country’s system and harmonize it in accordance with the international requirements,” the prime minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet.

In the meeting, the federal cabinet strongly condemned the terrorist incidents in Balochistan province on Monday and the cowardly attacks on unarmed civilians by terrorists. The cabinet prayed for the eternal peace of Shaheed officers and personnel of the security forces and unarmed civilians who were martyred in these attacks, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

It also directed for taking of complete action against terrorists involved in these incidents after their immediate identification. The prime minister appreciated the decisions taken by the finance minister, minister for national food security, minister for energy and other relevant ministers and officials for ensuring uninterrupted supply of urea fertilizer for the upcoming Rabi crop.

An amount of 130 million dollars was saved in the national exchequer by halting the import of urea and by ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to urea fertilizer units for the upcoming Rabi crop. On the recommendations of the Ministry of Housing and Works, proposals were presented in the federal cabinet regarding the dissolution of Pak PWD, transfer of its staff and ongoing projects to other ministries and institutions.

The meeting was informed that on the directions of the prime minister, necessary maintenance staff and inquiries were being handed over to the concerned ministries and provincial governments to continue uninterrupted work on the ongoing development and PSDP projects tasked to PWD.

In this regard, the federal cabinet approved the recommendations of the ministry of housing and works. The cabinet was presented with the recommendations of the Rightsizing of the Federal Government Committee set up for Institutional Reforms, headed by the finance minister.

The cabinet was informed that in order to improve the performance of the federal government, proper use of manpower, removal of unnecessary impediments in the policy-making and implementation of decisions, and to further strengthen the most important departments and bodies, the first phase of work on committee’s recommendations about six ministries had already been initiated.

The meeting was further informed that in the light of the recommendations of the committee, a total of 82 government bodies related to these ministries were being merged and dissolved into 40 such institutions, in which digitization, smart management, efficient governance, transparent and speedy implementation of projects and better provision of facilities to the common man would be ensured.

The federal cabinet approved the recommendations of the committee and set up a committee to ensure the protection of the interests of the employees who were expected to be affected by the merger and dissolution of these entities. The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the progress on the ongoing austerity drive and implementation of measures under the prime minister’s vision and directives to reduce government expenditure.

The federal cabinet nodded for the continuation of the austerity drive approved by the cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during the previous tenure of his government.