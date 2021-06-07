EAEU is the first candidate for obtaining APEC’s observer status — diplomat

MOSCOW (TASS): Many participants of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum are ready for drawing up criteria for an observer status in the organization, and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) could be the first candidate, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Kirill Barsky told an online conference on Monday.

“Now many APEC members hold a stance that our forum needs to have broader contacts with other participants of economic processes in the Asia-Pacific Region, and that’s why here, apparently, the first decision, which could be made as part of APEC, could be developing criteria for participation in APEC as an observer,” Barsky said. “I believe that the [EAEU] is one of the first candidates for obtaining the observer status in APEC.”

The diplomat noted that APEC wants integration processes in the EAEU to be coordinated with the processes underway in the Asia-Pacific Region. “One of our priorities today is fostering cooperation between the EAEU and APEC as two multilateral alliances, which have a very similar agenda and which should definitely coordinate steps with each other.”

According to Barsky, besides the EAEU other multilateral groups with economic agenda, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, could vie for an observer status in APEC.