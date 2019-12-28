‘Early polls or in-house change options can be adopted’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Expressing doubt over the prime minister ability to run the government affairs, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said the options of early polls or in-house change can be adopted to put the country on right track.

“Pakistan faces a crisis after crisis since the day the PTI has taken control of the government. The country cannot afford further adventurism,” said Senator Siraj while addressing the JI Shoora at Mansoora on Saturday.

He said the government displayed a highly irresponsible attitude over the issue of extension of army chief tenure. Similarly, he added, the parliament was non-functional and the Election Commission of Pakistan was working without its chief and members from the two provinces.

He said the government crossed all limits of disrespect to the courts in defense of Parvez Musharraf after the announcement of death sentence to the former military dictator. He said the government showed no interest to end the clash among doctors and lawyers and it failed to take step to resolve the missing persons issue.

He said the rulers had taken no step for the release of Dr Aafia from the US prison and it virtually curbed the freedom of media. Keeping in view the prevailing mess, he said, it had been proved that prime minister lacked vision to run the state affairs and therefore the options to replace the PM with some other suitable person or early elections could be adopted to bring the country out of prevailing crisis.

He, however, added the JI would not accept any extra-constitutional steps to oust the government or leader of the house. The JI Emir also expressed concern over the non-serious attitude of the different opposition parties over the external and internal issues facing the country.

He said the government was hitting the masses hard with skyrocketing inflations and it put the Kashmir issue at back burner but the main opposition parties seemed reluctant to raise voice on the real issues. The three-day session of the central executive body of the JI will conclude here on Sunday.

The participants are discussing the political situation, Kashmir issue and organizational matters in the meeting. Siraj will address a press conference at Mansoora on the concluding day of the Shoora meeting on Sunday.