Earthquake brings disasters in AJK, 19 dead, 300 wounded

F.P. Report

MIRPUR/ISLAMABAD: A strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude has brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) which claimed at least 19 precious lives and more than 300 left injured so far, officials said Tuesday.

According to US Geological Survey, the quake hit 22 kilometres (14 miles) north of Jhelum city along the Mirpur, Azad Kashmir.

According to the latest reports, at least 19 people lost their lives and more than 300 people received injuries as 11 deaths are reported in Jatlan and 8 in Mirpur.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Mirpur Raja Rizwan told media that the number of deaths is increased to 19 and more than 300 wounded people were shifted to hospitals. Women and children are also included in the dead and injured.

He further said that the local administration and police forces need heavy machinery to proceed with the relief activities.

The building of Broadcasting House Mirpur has also damaged badly.

The reports from Mirpur, Azad Kashmir stated that deep cracks emerged on roads near the Jatlan Canal situated in Upper Jhelum and several cars were overturned into it.

In another incident, a building in Mirpur collapsed and various citizens received severe wounds which were shifted to the nearby hospital, Deputy Commissioner told media. However, it is unclear regarding the genre of building and the accurate figure of casualties in the incident.

The tremors have also affected the building of Mirpur Hospital.

The AJK Information Minister Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas told media that the concerned authorities have taken immediate measures for providing relief to the affected people besides analysing the damages and casualty rate following the strong earthquake.

“We don’t want to create the environment of fear right now,” Mushtaq Minhas said.

“A group of rescue teams has been dispatched from AJK to initiate large-scale relief activities in Mirpur, whereas, Pakistan Army personnel have also commenced relief activities in the affected areas. Emergency has been imposed in all hospitals by the higher authorities.”

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, who was in Lahore since Monday to attend some Kashmir related events, cut short his visit and rushed to Mirpur “to supervise rescue, relief and rehabilitation services”, Mushtaq Minhas said.

“The prime minister has directed all government departments to leave no stone unturned to help out the victims of this worst natural disaster,” he added.

A strong earthquake jolted the federal capital Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and its suburban parts on Tuesday evening, however, no major incident of death and damage was reported from other parts of the country except Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as yet.

Tremors felt in various cities for 10 seconds including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Pasrur, Jhelum, Kot Momin, Murree, Kala Bagh, Sangla Hills and many others where citizens came out of their houses and offices.

The provider of real-time earthquake info, Independent Scientific Organization’s CSEM EMSC, stated on its website that a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits the parts of Pakistan today, which was 23 km away from northeast Jhelum and 89 km away from Rawalpindi’s south-east part.

In a Twitter message, the experts said that the intensity of the earthquake was 5.5M which strikes 81 km southeast of Rawalpindi city.

The reports from the US Geological Survey also confirmed the observance of an earthquake in Pakistan, stating the magnitude was recorded at 5.8.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa has issued directives to the Pakistan Armed Forces to begin urgent relief efforts in the areas affected by the earthquake.

Pakistan Armed Forces’ medical and aviation contingents have been dispatched to provide relief to those affected by the natural calamity heeding the Army Chief’s orders.

Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) taking to the social networking website Twitter, informed of the orders issued by General Qamar Javed Bajwa with regards to the relief efforts.

Pakistan Army aviation helicopters have completed aerial reconnaissance for damage assessment in Mirpur, Jarikas and Jatlan areas. Army troops have reached earthquake-hit areas of Mirpur, Jatlan and Jarikas, whereas relief and rescue efforts are underway.

National Disaster Management Authority Director Colonel (retd) Alauddin has stated that his department is in contact with the state disaster management authority in Kashmir.

“We are working with the Pakistan army and soldiers are being dispatched to the affected areas,” he said, adding that he has sent damage assessment teams to Azad Kashmir. The NDMA director said that he has received reports that a few houses in the Mirpur district have collapsed.

He advised people in mountainous areas to leave their homes because there are chances of land sliding and aftershocks after the earthquake.

According to the Pakistan Met Department, an aftershock of magnitude 3.4 was felt just six kilometers north of Jhelum at 4:49pm.

Sajid Dilawar, the manager of Kashmir Relief Trust, said that at least five bodies were taken to Mirpur hospital from the Jatlan area. He said that a university student, a resident of Peshawar, jumped off the building after he felt the tremors and died instantly.

Meanwhile, according to Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), the turbines at the Mangla Dam powerhouse were being restarted after they were shut down earlier due to an earthquake-related safety scare.

Moreover, the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, confirmed that various buildings including Boyz Hostel in Jatlan are collapse as the outcome of the strong earthquake.

Speaking of infrastructural damage during a press conference, Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal said that the main road going from Mangla to Jatla, which runs alongside a river, has suffered major damage. He said that three major bridges had also been damaged, along with people’s residences.

“There will be a proper damage assessment over the next 2-4 days,” he said. He confirmed that the Mangla Dam was not adversely affected by the earthquake.

He said that turbine operations were shut down and are currently still suspended because a lot of silt had accumulated in the water. The dam is being drained to flush the silt after which normal operations will resume.

“The water is being released in a highly regulated manner because if more than 50,000 cusecs are released in Jhelum and PD Khan, flooding can occur. So a volume of less than 50,000 cusecs is being released,” he assured the media.

Prime Minister Imran, who is currently in New York for the United Nations General Assembly meeting, “expressed his profound sorrow over the damage and loss of precious lives” caused by the earthquake, a statement issued by his office said.

The premier has instructed the relevant departments to provide all possible assistance for relief in the disaster-struck areas.

President, Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives and property due to earthquake in Azad Kashmir, Islamabad and other parts of the country. He prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

The President also expressed solidarity with the affected families.

President Azad Kashmir, Masood Khan expressing deep sorrow and concern over the earthquake that hit various areas of Pakistan today.

Sardar Masood Khan while expressing deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of life and property caused by earthquake in Mirpur and adjoining areas this afternoon, has expressed sympathy with the affected families.

In an official statement on the matter, the AJK President said that the government will ensure that the best facilities are provided to those affected by the natural calamity.

He also urged the local community and residents of adjacent vicinities to come forth and help their brothers and sister in need. “We are in constant communication with the teams involved in rescue and relief efforts on-ground, the total damage incurred due to the earthquake is still being assessed,” said Khan.

The Mangla Dam and its powerhouse were safe and the turbines at the reservoir’s powerhouse had been shut down as part of the precautions.

In October 2015, a magnitude 7.5-quake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed almost 400 people, flattening buildings in rugged terrain that impeded relief efforts.

The country was also hit by a magnitude-7.6 quake on October 8, 2005, that killed more than 73,000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in AJK.