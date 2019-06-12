Earthquake jolts parts of country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude jolted different parts of the country on Wednesday.

According to reports, however, there were no reports of damages or injuries.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Batgram, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at the depth of 20 kilometer, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

Earlier, on Feb 2, a moderate 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit different cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab.