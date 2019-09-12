Earthquake jolts parts of Islamabad, KP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad and adjoining areas on Thursday afternoon.

According to details, tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Mohmand, Charsadda and Bajur.

Tremors were also felt in North Waziristan areas Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Swabi, Mardan and Nowshera.

The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.2 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was the Hindu Kush region.

There were no report of any casualty or damage to property in the affected areas.