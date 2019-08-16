Earthquake jolts parts of KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: An earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

According to details, no loss of life or property has been reported thus far.

Meteorological office (MET) told local news channel that the earthquake was felt in Mardan, Swabi, Bisham and Malakand Division with the intensity of 5.5 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the quake has been revealed to be the Hindukush mountain range in Afghanistan, 190 meters deep in the ground.

Last week, the tremors were felt in Swat, Malakand, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swabi , Lower Dir, Buner and Shangla in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meteorological office (MET) had said the intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 5.5 on the Richter scale.