Earthquake jolts parts of KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolted different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Sunday.

According to reports, the tremors were felt in Abbottabad, Buner, Dir, Bisham and other areas.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center, the epicentre of the earthquake was Hindukash region in Afghanistan and 219 km inside earth crust.

Following the tremors, people of the area came out of their houses and offices and started reciting Kalama-e-Tayyaba. There were no reports of loss of lives and property as a result of the tremor.

Earlier in June, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake was felt in Upper Dir and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.